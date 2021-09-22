Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 927 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in MongoDB by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,267 shares of company stock valued at $73,123,720 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $488.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $211.29 and a one year high of $515.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.94.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.