QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 27,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 364,008 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $8.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QIWI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get QIWI alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.37%. This is a positive change from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. QIWI’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QIWI during the 1st quarter valued at $8,288,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of QIWI by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,086,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QIWI during the 1st quarter valued at $3,869,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of QIWI by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of QIWI by 1,021.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 129,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.