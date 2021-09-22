Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.52. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.75 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.44.

Shares of SIVB opened at $593.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $572.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.68. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $623.00.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,103 shares of company stock worth $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

