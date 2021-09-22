Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terreno Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.21. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $52.67 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment.

