Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Increased by Analyst

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,754,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,306,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,755,000 after purchasing an additional 166,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

