Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MiMedx Group, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) – Zacks Investment Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDXG. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 307.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,361,000 after purchasing an additional 303,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 100.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 877,045 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

