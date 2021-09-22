Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for H.B. Fuller Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

FUL opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.80. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $975,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,093 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $3,176,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

