Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Cut by Analyst

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $192.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.30. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $204.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,391,000 after purchasing an additional 123,069 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,602,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,351,000 after purchasing an additional 61,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

