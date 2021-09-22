Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Welltower Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Welltower in a research note issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

Shares of WELL opened at $85.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Welltower by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

