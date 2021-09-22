Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Lifted by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Shares of KMX opened at $136.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.15.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

In other CarMax news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in CarMax by 4.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CarMax by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

