Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Issued By Piper Sandler

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

NKE stock opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $112.85 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $245.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Amundi bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $223,388,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

