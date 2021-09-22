Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Stride, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stride in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LRN. Citigroup began coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE:LRN opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. Stride has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after buying an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 60.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after buying an additional 400,443 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 105,575.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 188.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

