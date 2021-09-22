Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) announced a dividend on Friday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

PMM stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

