PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $514,523.23 and approximately $210.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,302.50 or 0.99972583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00087782 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001208 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.