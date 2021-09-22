Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Purple Innovation worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after purchasing an additional 870,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $55,214,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 41.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,236 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PRPL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

