Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PUBGY. Barclays set a $15.97 price target on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

