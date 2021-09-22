Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $208,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 562.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,740,000 after acquiring an additional 140,447 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 12.3% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Public Storage by 71.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Public Storage by 18.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $311.93 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.72 and a 200-day moving average of $289.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

