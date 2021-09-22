Public Mint Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded up 157.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048569 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000473 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

