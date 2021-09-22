Prospector Partners LLC Sells 44,260 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,260 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 200.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,974 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 178.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $543,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after purchasing an additional 147,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.12. 653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,533. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.95.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

