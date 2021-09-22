Prospector Partners LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,621,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,920,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,930,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,004,000 after acquiring an additional 96,382 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after acquiring an additional 544,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,770,000 after buying an additional 24,321 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRB stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.20. 2,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.10. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRB. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

