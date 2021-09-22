Prospector Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Leidos comprises approximately 1.3% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Leidos by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

