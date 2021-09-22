Prospector Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $129.12. 68,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,153. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average of $126.23. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,268. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.