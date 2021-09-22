Prospector Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Henry Schein by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $76.56. 5,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,099. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

