ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) rose 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 4,765,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 2,168,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 160,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

