ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,594 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average is $90.73.

