ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 107,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,546,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,016.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

