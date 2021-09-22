Prometeus (PROM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.64 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $14.96 or 0.00036535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $246.05 million and approximately $13.64 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00126885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

