Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.86.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $638,247.84. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 613,460 shares in the company, valued at $53,518,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,173,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $747,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,657,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,800,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.76.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01). The company had revenue of $122.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

