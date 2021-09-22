Private Portfolio Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $134.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.21. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

