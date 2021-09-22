Private Portfolio Partners LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,615,533,000 after acquiring an additional 172,927 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 333,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 68,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.30.

Fortinet stock opened at $299.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $322.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.