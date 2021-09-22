Private Portfolio Partners LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $1,220,167,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,752,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,663,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,771,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,072,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $174.65 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.07 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the sale, the executive now owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at $60,968,874.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,762 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.