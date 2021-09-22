Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $570,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYE. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

IYE stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

