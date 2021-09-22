Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,937 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $31,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 38.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

