Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,306 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Edison International worth $30,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

