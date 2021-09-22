Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.92 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $29,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

