Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $33,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,382,000 after purchasing an additional 275,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.