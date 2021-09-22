Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,406 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $30,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

NYSE:WEX opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.