Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 138.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

