Prentice Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,180,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after acquiring an additional 105,312 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 108,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 87,951 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 139,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 64,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $136.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

