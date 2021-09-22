Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires 211 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 142.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.75.

Shares of SHW opened at $290.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.13.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

