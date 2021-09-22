Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $20.87

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.87, but opened at $20.37. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 490 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $887.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,695,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,955. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.