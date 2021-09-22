Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.94

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 17752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

POSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 18.87.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 12,526 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $316,657.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $56,763.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 614,475 shares of company stock worth $18,342,184.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Poshmark by 77.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,415 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 38,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $64,533,000 after acquiring an additional 377,893 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 33.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

