Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,475 shares of company stock worth $18,342,184 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.