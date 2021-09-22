Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The company has a market cap of $222.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

