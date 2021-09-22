Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRCH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of Porch Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.65. 1,245,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.12. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $27,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $676,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.