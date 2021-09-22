PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PolyMet Mining were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the first quarter worth $963,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 54.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $5.41.

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

