PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 694 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 36.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 58.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 50.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 4.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

HCM opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.41. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29.

HCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

