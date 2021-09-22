PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $78,000 in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,571,000.

NYSE LGO opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.24 million and a P/E ratio of 33.69. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Equities analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

