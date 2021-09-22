PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $68,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth about $789,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth about $537,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $674,000.

BAMR stock opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

