PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

